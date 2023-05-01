PE-backed Subject Matter and Kivvit merge to form national communications and advocacy firm

Subject Matter+Kivvit will have offices in Washington, New York, Chicago, New Jersey, and an emerging presence in Miami.

Subject Matter, which is backed by Coral Tree Partners, has merged with Kivvit to form a national communications and advocacy firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

The new firm will operate under Coral Tree Partners, which acquired an ownership stake in Subject Matter in 2022.

“We’re excited to facilitate this type of growth,” said Will Wynperle, a partner at Coral Tree Partners, in a statement. “The combination of these two firms not only establishes a sizable new entity with a national footprint, but also positions the combined agency for immediate growth. We anticipate that this is the first of a number of strategic acquisitions that help create the agency model of the future.”

The leadership at both firms will remain to head the combined business, including Managing Partners Steve Elmendorf, Paul Frick, Jimmy Ryan, Dan Sallick, and Eric Sedler. Nicole Cornish, previously CEO of Subject Matter, will continue to serve in this capacity for the new company. Molly Scherrman will be the new agency’s chief operating officer, continuing the role she played at Kivvit.

Kivvit was advised by BrightTower while Seyfarth Shaw provided legal counsel. Subject Matter and Coral Tree were represented by Goodwin Procter.

Based in Los Angeles, Coral Tree invests in the media, entertainment, marketing services, and communications industries. Coral Tree backs lower mid-market companies.