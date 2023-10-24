PE-backed SurgNet Health Partners acquires two surgical services providers

SurgNet Health Partners is newly backed by Fulcrum Equity Partners, Leavitt Equity Partners, and Harpeth Capital.

Based in Dearborn, Michigan, Executive Ambulatory Surgery Center is a surgical services provider; and Warren, Ohio-based Lippy Surgery Center is a provider of medical and surgical otolaryngology services

Based in Atlanta, Fulcrum Equity Partners targets healthcare services, B2B software, SaaS, and health tech sectors

Salt Lake City private equity firm Leavitt Equity Partners invests in the healthcare industry

SurgNet Health Partners Inc, a Nashville-based ambulatory surgery center development and management company, has made two recent acquisitions: Executive Ambulatory Surgery Center and Lippy Surgery Center. No financial terms were disclosed.

“This represents a huge milestone for SurgNet,” said Chase Neal, co-founder and CEO in a statement. “We provide business and industry expertise for the centers, while giving our physician partners the freedom to do what they do best – take exceptional care of their patients.”

Founded in 1999, Harpeth Capital is an investment bank headquartered in Nashville.