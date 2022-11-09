PE-backed Swiss Water increases its credit facilities

Swiss Water has been backed since 2016 by Mill Road Capital

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee, a Vancouver-based chemical-free coffee decaffeinator, has expanded its credit facilities by C$33.25 million. The financing package involves CIBC, Business Development Bank of Canada, Farm Credit Canada and Mill Road Capital II.

The increased financing will be used for working capital. It will also fund the completion of Swiss Water’s second production line in Delta, British Columbia, which is expected to open in the third quarter of 2023.

“We would like to thank our lending partners for their support.” said Frank Dennis, Swiss Water CEO, in a statement. “Not only does this important milestone solidify our capital plan for our immediate needs, but it is a statement of support for our Company, and confidence in our team’s ability to continue to grow our business as the market continues to embrace our chemical-free decaffeinated coffee.”

Swiss Water also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions, a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in the cities of Burnaby and Delta, British Columbia.