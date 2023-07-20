PE-backed Symplr taps Doetsch as CFO

Doetsch is the former CFO of NetDocuments

Symplr, which is backed by Clearlake Capital Group and Charlesbank Capital Partners, has named Hugo Doetsch as chief financial officer.

Former CFO Jordan Copland is transitioning from full-time duties and will continue to support Doetsch and the finance team to ensure a smooth transition.

Symplr is a provider of enterprise healthcare operations software.

Doetsch is the former CFO of NetDocuments. He also worked at Ping Identity where he served as head of finance, investor relations and strategy & corporate development.

“Hugo is a respected member of the Clearlake family based upon his track record for helping to build growth businesses at scale and we are excited to be partnering with him again,” said Prashant Mehrotra, symplr board member and partner at Clearlake in a statement. “His background and vision complement symplr’s customer-centric and growth-oriented strategy, and his financial and operating experience make him an ideal choice to join symplr’s leadership team.”

Based in Santa Monica, California, Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management.

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners has more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception.