PE-backed Tandym Group buys tech staffing firm Kolter

Tandym Group is a U.S.-based consulting, recruitment, and workforce solutions company.

Based in Maitland, Florida, Kolster is a recruiting and staff augmentation firm

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal advisor to Tandym

Mill Rock Capital invests in middle-market industrial and business services businesses in North America

Tandym Group, which is backed by Mill Rock Capital and ICG, has acquired Kolter Solutions, a technology staffing firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Kolter is a highly strategic transaction and is Tandym’s fourth acquisition in the last two years, demonstrating the company’s commitment to continued growth,” stated Chris Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Tandym Board Members and co-founders of Mill Rock Capital.

ICG is currently managing $86.3 billion of assets.