PE-backed Tandym Group taps Mulrooney as CEO

Tandym Group, a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital and ICG, has named Byrne Mulrooney as CEO.

Tandym is a U.S.-based national consulting, recruitment, and workforce solutions company.

Mulrooney joins Tandym after 13 years at Korn Ferry where he was most recently CEO of Korn Ferry Digital and CEO of Korn Ferry’s Recruitment Process Outsourcing segments.

Prior to Korn Ferry, Mulrooney held positions at various companies, including IBM, EDS and Spherion.

“Byrne has a clear vision for growth across each of Tandym’s business segments,” said Justin MacDougall, managing director of ICG in a statement. “We look forward to working with him and our partners at Mill Rock to realize the company’s full potential.”

Mill Rock and ICG invested in Tandym in March 2021.

Mill Rock Capital invests in middle market industrial businesses in North America.