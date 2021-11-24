PE-backed Tempo Software buys Roadmunk

Tempo Software has acquired Roadmunk, a Toronto-based roadmapping solution for building and communicating product strategy. No financial terms were disclosed. Founded in 2012, Roadmunk has secured financing from Golden Venture Partners, Felicis Ventures and Garage Capital. Tempo, a Boston-based team time management and productivity-enhancing solutions company, is backed by Diversis Capital.

PRESS RELEASE

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tempo Software, the leader in team time management and productivity-enhancing solutions, today announced the acquisition of Roadmunk, the end-to-end roadmapping solution for building and communicating product strategy. Roadmunk’s modern, pragmatic roadmapping platform enables enterprises to quickly and effectively collaborate across the entire organization. Global customers include Microsoft, VISA, Fedex, Hulu, and NFL.

According to Tempo’s recent survey findings, 46% of software development executives report using time tracking insights to inform product management and roadmapping. Yet organizations still often struggle to effectively and accurately communicate where they’re headed and are challenged by providing realistic product development plans that take time and capacity data into consideration. The combination of Tempo and Roadmunk will further support modern product-led organizations with the ability to blend roadmaps and planning with financial and team capacity data, so forward-thinking organizations can meet the needs of their customers and thrive in dynamic, competitive landscapes.

“With Roadmunk’s powerful roadmapping and planning capabilities, Tempo is accelerating our vision to use data to help product organizations build products better,” said Mark Lorion, CEO, Tempo Software. “We’re thrilled to welcome Roadmunk to Tempo. Together we will have a very unique and comprehensive perspective on the contribution that product organizations make to strategic planning and portfolio management. Our combined experience will enable us to be both progressive and rooted in the realities of strategic execution challenges to create a purpose-built solution in order to effectively guide product development planning and forecasting.”

“As Roadmunk joins Tempo today, we are seeing the further extension of our founding mission to help companies achieve maximum efficiency and accuracy in their roadmapping and planning,” said Latif Nanji, Chief Executive Officer of Roadmunk. “This is a perfect fit for the Roadmunk and Tempo teams from both a company culture and customer-driven mindset. We’re proud to join the team and play a crucial role in the next phase of Tempo’s journey.”

Roadmunk was founded in 2012 by Latif Nanji, Tomas Benda, Chief Technical Officer and Jalil Asaria, Chief Revenue Officer, and is headquartered in Toronto.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Tempo

Tempo Software offers integrated applications for time management, resource planning, and budget management for software engineering and product management teams. Our customers gain an unrivaled understanding of time and effort, and they improve how their teams plan and manage their work. This provides an aligned understanding of and plan for how time –the most precious, and finite resource–is optimized. Tempo Software is seamlessly integrated across popular DevOps tools and a natural and automated part of users’ workflows.