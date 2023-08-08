PE-backed TERRA Staffing Group acquires industrial staffing firm ASG

Paul Hastings provided legal counsel to Hastings while Equity Risk Solutions provided insurance services

Founded in 2004, Hastings Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market

TERRA Staffing Group, which is backed by Hastings Equity Partners, has acquired Bensenville, Illinois-based ASG Staffing, an industrial staffing agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in the West Coast, TERRA Staffing is a staffing firm that provides industrial, administrative, and technical staffing across industries such as industrial, consumer products, food and beverage, and logistics.

ASG was founded in 1995 by Chuck Porcelli.

On the deal, Grant Reckhow, a principal at Hastings, said in a statement, “ASG adds a strong, Midwest presence to TERRA and aids us in the goal to become a nationwide staffing provider. We continue to research the global trends in temporary labor and believe that this investment will enhance our ability to capitalize on them by providing labor solutions to companies with roles that are essential to productivity and output across various industries.”

