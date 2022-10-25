PE-backed Tidewater secures C$150m

Proceeds of the AIMCo facility will be used by Tidewater Renewables to pay down debt, for working capital, general corporate purposes and for growth projects

Tidewater Renewables, a Calgary-based energy transition company focused on the production of low-carbon fuels, has closed a C$150 million senior secured second-lien credit facility. The facility was provided by Alberta Investment Management Corp.

The facility’s term is five years and will mature on October 24, 2027.

Proceeds of the AIMCo Facility will be used by Tidewater Renewables to pay down debt, for working capital, general corporate purposes, and for growth projects.

“AIMCo’s investment in Tidewater Renewables represents a rare opportunity for our clients to invest in renewable fuels, supporting the energy transition through a first-mover advantage in renewable fuels projects while ensuring long-term return objectives are met. We look forward to working with the high caliber management team in place at Tidewater Renewables and supporting the organization through its next phase of growth,” said Ben Hawkins, head of infrastructure, renewables and sustainable Investing.

INFOR Financial Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc. served as financial advisors to Tidewater Renewables in connection with the AIMCo Facility.

AIMCo has C$168.3 billion of assets under management, as of December 31, 2021. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of 32 pension, endowment and government funds in the Province of Alberta.

Tidewater Renewables is a multi-faceted, energy transition company.

Tidewater is backed by Canadian private equity firm Birch Hill Equity Partners. It went public in 2021.