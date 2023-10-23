PE-backed Titan Frozen Fruit taps Cutler as CFO and Byrne as commercial development EVP

Most recently, Cutler was CFO of Randall Foods

Titan Frozen Fruit, a portfolio company of Vestar Capital and Windhover Capital, has named Alan Cutler as chief financial officer and Tom Byrne as executive vice president of commercial development.

Santa Maria, California-based Titan is a food ingredient manufacturer and fruit processor.

“Given Alan’s and Tom’s successful track records, we are confident they will play a key role in Titan’s transformation,” said Jon Larsen, CEO of Titan in a statement. “Alan’s leadership in developing financial strategies to drive sustainable growth, as well as his focus on enhancing Titan’s finance function and processes, will be critical as we build out the organization.”

Most recently, Cutler was CFO of Randall Foods. Some of his previous C-level roles include serving as CFO at Vita-Pakt Citrus Products Co., CEO and COO at True Fresh High Pressure Processing/True Food Innovations, and CFO/President/GM at Goglanian Bakeries Inc. (now Rich Products Corporation, Inc.).

Previously, Byrne was senior vice president – division manager at Golden West Packaging Group. Previously, he served as president of Growers Express, and was also vice president– general manager at Sambrailo Packaging, and director of food sales at Peninsula Packaging.

Titan was founded in 2013.

Vestar Capital Partners invests in the middle market.

Windhover Capital invests in food, beverage, pet and consumer companies.