PE-backed Unigasket acquires PTFE tubes manufacturer MTO Hose

Unigasket Group, which is backed by Palladio Holding, has acquired Newark, Delaware-based MTO Hose Solutions Inc., a manufacturer of PTFE tubes. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Northern Italy, Unigasket is a producer of industrial pipes. Since 2018 Palladio Holding has a controlling 75 percent stake in the company while Vittorio Calissi, president and founder of Unigasket, holds the remaining 25 percent.

On the deal, Simone Giovannelli, a senior partner of PFH Palladio Holding, said in a statement, “The acquisition of Mto Hose Solutions represents a further important step in the implementation of the strategic plan of the Unigasket Group. We believe that in terms of size, managerial competence, commercial presence, technology and production know-how, the Group is today an undisputed market leader in its reference segments”.

Stefano Cignozzi, Michael Rueda and Francesca Nobili of Withers provided legal advice to Unigasket while Luigi Parente of EisnerAmper was tax advisor.

Unigasket was founded in 1987 by Vittorio and Danilo Calissi. The company has production and logistics plants in Italy, the U.S., India, the Scandinavian countries, Spain, China, Germany, Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic.

Based in Italy, Palladio Holding invests in the manufacturing, industrial, restaurants and leisure sectors in Europe.