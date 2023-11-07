PE-backed United Land Services snaps up Benchmark landscaping and Georgia Scapes

Jason Ackman and Adrian Pinto, key operators of the Benchmark and Georgia Scapes branches, respectively, are joining United in conjunction with the acquisition

Founded in 1986, Centre Partners invests in the middle market

United Land Services, which is backed by Centre Partners and LP First Capital, has acquired two landscaping firms, Benchmark Landscaping and Georgia Scapes. No financial terms were disclosed.

Jacksonville, Florida-based United Land Services is a commercial and residential landscape services platform.

Jason Ackman and Adrian Pinto, key operators of the Benchmark and Georgia Scapes branches, respectively, are joining United in conjunction with the acquisition.

“We are proud to welcome Benchmark and Georgia Scapes into our platform,” said Chief Executive Officer of United Bob Blandford. “With strong growth prospects, a stellar reputation for customer service and long-tenured customer relationships, Benchmark and Georgia Scapes are the perfect partners and align with United’s rapid growth plans.”

Founded in 1986, Centre Partners invests in the middle market.