PE-backed United Utility Service acquires specialty utility company BHI Power Delivery

United Utility Services, which is backed by Bernhard Capital, has acquired BHI Power Delivery, a specialty utility transmission and distribution services provider, from Westinghouse Electric Company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based United Utility was formed in 2018 by Bernhard Capital Partners through the acquisition of W.A. Chester, an underground electric transmission and distribution services business.

“Our proprietary Blueprint investment approach enabled us to identify an essential need for investment in the specialty utility and transmission and distribution space. Since partnering with United Utility in 2018, we have executed on that thesis and a shared vision to build a best-in-class platform of providers with specialized, industry-leading expertise in the power transmission and distribution sectors,” said Mark Spender, partner at Bernhard Capital Partners, in a statement. “We look forward to the team’s continued success following the acquisition of BHI Power Delivery.”

Bernhard Capital Partners invests in the services and infrastructure sectors. The private equity firm was formed in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has approximately $3 billion of gross assets under management.

