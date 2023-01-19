PE-backed Valkyrie Enterprises taps Streett as CEO

Lisota will continue in a senior leadership role as vice chairman and focus on growth and business development.

Valkyrie Enterprises, which is backed by DC Capital Partners, has named David Streett as CEO. Streett will be succeeding the company founder and current CEO Gary Lisota.

Lisota will continue in a senior leadership role as vice chairman and focus on growth and business development.

Valkyrie is an engineering, technology, and operational solutions company.

“Valkyrie’s established success and strategic positioning for key sector growth will be further enhanced by David Streett’s leadership and keen knowledge of our industry and our customers’ requirements,” said Thomas J. Campbell, Chairman of Valkyrie and founder and managing partner of DC Capital Partners. “I could not be more pleased to have Dave at the helm.”

On the new appointment, Jeff Weber, a partner at DC Capital, said in a statement, “Gary Lisota and Dave Streett have built Valkyrie into a formidable platform. The additions of Mr. Anderson and Mr. Hopper, along with the capabilities added by the recent merger with Hill Technical Solutions provides us with the structure and breadth of capabilities to continue the impressive growth that the Company has demonstrated since its inception.”

Streett began his career serving in the U.S. Navy nuclear power program in the submarine service. After his service, he started his civilian career at Newport News Shipbuilding.

Based in Alexandria, Virginia, DC Capital Partners invests in middle market companies that provide services and solutions in the government and engineering markets.