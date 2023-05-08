PE-backed VanDeMark Chemicals appoints van Lent as president/CEO

Lockport, New York-based VanDeMark is a producer of life science chemistries.

VanDeMark Chemical, a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners and Comvest Partners, has named Dr. Boudewijn van Lent as president and CEO.

Lockport, New York-based VanDeMark is a producer of life science chemistries.

Van Lent joins VanDeMark from dss+ where he served as global chemical industry director. Prior to joining dss+, van Lent was executive vice president of GCP Applied Technologies’ specialty construction chemicals business. Van Lent is the former CEO of Bilfinger’s Industrial Services, Inc.

Van Lent started his career at Bayer in 1989.

“We are pleased to have Boudewijn join the VanDeMark team,” said Randy Dearth, senior director of SK Capital, in a statement. “His broad experience in transforming and growing businesses will be beneficial as we further grow VanDeMark as a preferred fine chemicals partner to our life science and industrial customers.”

SK Capital targets the specialty materials, chemicals, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Comvest Capital invests in North American middle-market companies.