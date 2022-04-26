PE-backed Wahoo Fitness buys RGT Cycling

Rhône-backed Wahoo Fitness, has acquired RGT Cycling, a virtual cycling platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, April 26, 2022 —

Wahoo has long been synonymous with innovation and leadership in connected fitness hardware. With today’s announcement that it has acquired the virtual cycling platform RGT Cycling (now Wahoo RGT), Wahoo has added to its portfolio of training software, further strengthening its comprehensive ecosystem of integrated smart training solutions and giving endurance athletes unparalleled choice in how they train, ride, and connect with their community.

Wahoo RGT represents the next generation of virtual cycling, allowing cyclists to ride, race and explore on highly-detailed virtual roads, either alone or with others. Powered by an advanced physics engine, Wahoo RGT provides realistic drafting, cornering and braking, making it less like a video game and more like an immersive cycling simulator. Athletes can choose from a library of some of cycling’s most iconic routes and race courses—complete with authentic scenery and cheering fans—or upload their own GPX file from any route in the world and let RGT build an accurate, virtual version with the innovative Magic Roads feature. RGT also has a strong social component and robust calendar of virtual events. Subscribers have the ability to create, customize, and schedule virtual events like group rides and races and invite athletes from around the world. Users can join public events created by the RGT community, RGT’s brand partners, and the RGT community.

This isn’t Wahoo’s first foray into the indoor training software space. In 2019, the company acquired Sufferfest and last year rebranded it to Wahoo SYSTM, a comprehensive training platform for cyclists and triathletes that offers personalized workouts paired with immersive, video-based content, as well as yoga, strength, and mental training, all integrated into customizable training plans for cycling and multisport.

To make it easier and more cost-effective for athletes to take advantage of both platforms, Wahoo today also announced its launch of Wahoo X: a new premium subscription service that gives athletes full access to all of the features and content for both Wahoo SYSTM and Wahoo RGT under a single convenient subscription, account, and login. Wahoo is offering the new Wahoo X bundled subscription for the same price as the previous stand-alone SYSTM subscription, making it a market leading option for athletes who want to realize the benefits of both structured training and virtual cycling.The new single-sign on Wahoo account will also work across other Wahoo products and touchpoints, including the ELEMNT Companion App, Wahoo Fitness App, and wahoofitness.com.

“The acquisition of RGT Cycling and the launch of the new Wahoo X subscription service gives athletes more options, more convenience, and more control over how they train,” said Mike Saturnia, CEO of Wahoo. “With a single subscription and one account that works across the entire suite of Wahoo products, we’re able to deliver unprecedented value and a best-in-class experience that seamlessly integrates the Wahoo ecosystem of hardware and software solutions, allowing athletes to get the most out of their training, whether indoors or outdoors.

And while the benefits are best realized through the Wahoo ecosystem, we’re committed to ensuring that our expanded offering of comprehensive training and virtual cycling software remains open and compatible with key industry players and standards. Athlete choice and freedom will continue to be at the heart of everything we do at Wahoo.”

Wahoo SYSTM and Wahoo RGT are both available for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows. Existing SYSTM and RGT subscribers will be migrated to Wahoo X at no additional charge. A 14-day free trial is available, allowing new users to explore the entire suite of content and functionality in both apps. Subscriptions for Wahoo X are priced at US$14.99 a month or US$129 a year, though Wahoo notes that the annual option is currently not available through the Apple App Store or Google Play.