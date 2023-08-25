PE-backed WellSky buys long-term care solutions provider Experience Care

Healthcare Growth Partners served as financial advisor to Experience Care

WellSky, which is backed by Leonard Green & Partners and TPG, has acquired Experience Care, an Austin-based provider of software solutions for post-acute and long-term care providers. No financial terms were disclosed.

WellSky is a health and community care technology company.

“This is a transformational time for post-acute care providers. Workforce shortages, regulatory shifts, and changes to reimbursement can have a profound impact on care delivery,” said WellSky CEO Bill Miller in a statement. “But it’s also a time of great potential in our industry, and that’s why it’s important providers have a single, trusted technology partner with solutions that offer full visibility into the patient journey. With the addition of Experience Care, WellSky becomes a well-resourced and scalable intelligent care management partner for long-term care providers.”

Healthcare Growth Partners served as financial advisor to Experience Care.

Experience Care was launched in 1969.

Based in Los Angeles, Leonard Green was founded in 1989.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, TPG was founded in 1992.