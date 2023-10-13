PE-backed WellSky picks up post-acute care services platform Corridor

WellSky is a healthcare tech company

WellSky, which is backed by Leonard Green & Partners and TPG, has acquired Corridor, a tech-enabled services platform for the post-acute care industry. The seller was HealthEdge Investment Partners.

“Providers today must continually demonstrate higher quality performance and compliance, and they’re looking for solutions to support quality patient care and reduce administrative burdens,” said Bill Miller, CEO of WellSky in a statement. “As we looked to strengthen our services offerings, Corridor emerged as an ideal partner. Together, WellSky and Corridor help more post-acute care organizations succeed against industry challenges.”

WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations.

Based in Tampa, Florida, HealthEdge focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. The private equity firm was founded in 2005.