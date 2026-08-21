PE backs specialty-focused healthcare RCM services: 8 deals
Carlyle, Francisco Partners, New Mountain and Serent are among the PE firms investing in revenue cycle management platforms.
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Carlyle, Francisco Partners, New Mountain and Serent are among the PE firms investing in revenue cycle management platforms.
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