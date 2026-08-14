PE targets opportunities in nutraceuticals: 7 deals
Butterfly Equity, Gryphon Investors, Frontenac and Wise Equity are targeting platforms in the nutraceuticals sector.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Butterfly Equity, Gryphon Investors, Frontenac and Wise Equity are targeting platforms in the nutraceuticals sector.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination