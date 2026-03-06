PE eyes growth opportunities in active pharmaceutical ingredients: 5 deals
Astorg, EQT, New Mountain Capital and TA Associates are among the PE firms buying and selling active pharmaceutical ingredient assets.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Astorg, EQT, New Mountain Capital and TA Associates are among the PE firms buying and selling active pharmaceutical ingredient assets.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination