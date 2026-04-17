PE eyes platform scaling opportunities in autism care: 5 deals
Aquitaine Capital, Goldman Sachs, Renovus and Verdane are among the PE firms investing in the autism care sector.
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Aquitaine Capital, Goldman Sachs, Renovus and Verdane are among the PE firms investing in the autism care sector.
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