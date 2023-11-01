PE firms with fresh capital eye debt-pressured sellers in 2024; firms build up operating partner groups in slowdown

Hey Hubsters, what’s up?

This is Chris, on for the Wednesday Wire.

Here's what we're looking at today:

• How firms are approaching the slow M&A environment

• Garnett Station and WCAS staffing up with operating partners

• Neuberger, Lexington stepped up as lead investors on Wellspring GP-led continuation fund.

Let’s get to those stories.

Still slow

I feel a little gloomy and doomy lately. Talking to folks in the market, things are not looking great for some portions of the PE industry, while others may be poised for greatness.

I’ll explain: many, many firms are facing a tidal wave of challenges going into next year in their portfolios as a wall of debt maturities from the 2017-2019 era start to come due. S&P reported over the summer that around $106.7 billion of speculative-grade nonfinancial debt matures this year, more than doubling to $247.7 billion in 2024 and rising further to $389.3 billion in 2025.

S&P expects the trailing 12-month speculative-grade corporate default rate to reach 4.25 percent by March, rising even further if inflation ramps back up or the economy falls into recession.

Buyers sitting on fresh capital are waiting eagerly for that moment when GPs facing this situation have to make a decision: sell, likely at a lower price than what they could have gotten in the bull market era; find a way to extend at higher prices and kick in more equity to support companies in challenged positions, maybe even sell part of an ownership stake; or, give up and turn over the keys to the lenders.

The wave of selling some were expecting in the fourth quarter is now looking like it’s not going to materialize, as demand gets pushed into next year. This is true in the PE M&A world and I hear a similar sentiment in secondaries, where the expectation now is that this year’s volume will be respectable, but on par with last year and not a record breaker.

What happened? Expensive debt has something to do with it, of course, as well as the gap between buyer and seller pricing expectation. Hovering over it all is that terrible killer of deals: uncertainty, according to one great interview I had this week, (which subscribers will be seeing soon.) Geopolitical strife, higher interest rates that don’t appear to be moving down, not to mention an upcoming and likely contentious presidential election – anxiety is rife.

Except … some firms are poised to thrive in this environment. The obvious examples are the distressed debt and special situations firms. But don’t forget the regular PE shops that have managed to raise fresh capital in this environment and are now sitting on dry powder ready to hit what will likely become a very attractive buying opportunity. This community includes established firms, but also new firms that have the added advantage of not having portfolios with problems.

When the time comes for sellers to make those tough decisions, these firms will be ready and these next few vintage years, like those after the GFC, could become legendary.

What are you seeing out there? Hit me up at christopher.w@pei.group.

Ops Partners

In this environment of slower M&A, we’ve noticed a trend of firms staffing up on their operational side. Makes sense, as many firms will need to not only tend to portfolio challenges, but even in new deals, operational value-add has taken on a whole new level of importance in a market with more expensive debt.

Today, we have two ops partners hires – Garnett Station Partners said it hired Pedro Timo as an operating partner, focusing on improving supply chains across the portfolio. Before, Timo worked as chief development officer and chief supply chain at Fat Tuesday. Read more here on PE Hub.

And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe hired Megan Callahan as an operating partner focused on healthcare IT. Callahan is joining from Twill, where she worked as chief operating officer overseeing commercial, clinical and people functions. Read more here.

Leads

Neuberger Berman and Lexington Partners are co-leading a GP-led continuation fund deal for several assets, including SupplyOne, Buyouts is reporting this morning. The deal could be valued at around $900 million and is approaching closing, sources said.

The GP-led secondary deal is among a handful that are moving toward close in the last months of 2023. GP-led activity has been slower this year than previous years as buyers look for only the highest quality assets from well-known GPs. Pricing has also been tricky on GP-leds as LPs expect target assets to trade at robust pricing, while buyers may be looking for discounts.

The market had about $50 billion of total activity, with GP-led deals representing about 35 percent in the first half, according to PJT Park Hill’s volume report. Read more here on Buyouts.

That's it for me! Have a great rest of your Wednesday.