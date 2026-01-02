Through social media trends, influencer promotions and access to health information online, consumers are making greater strides to eat healthier. This, along with a growing distrust of processed foods, has generated more demand for brands that claim their products offer better nutritional value. In turn, this provides private equity more incentive to invest in these businesses.
PE fuels up on better-for-you nutrition: 6 deals
Butterfly Equity, CapMan, Clearstone and Fondaction are among the PE firms transacting in the better-for-you nutrition sector.