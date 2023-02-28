Peak Rock-backed Hospeco Brands Group acquires Innocore

Based in Woodstock, Ontario, Innocore is a maker of premoistened, non-woven, surface and personal wipes and other hand care products.

Innocore will continue to operate under its existing brand and have access to Hospeco’s products

The acquisition will help expand Hospeco’s North American footprint in the wipes market

Tranzonic, of which Hospeco is the largest operating division, was acquired by last year by Peak Rock Capital

Hospeco Brands Group, an affiliate of Tranzonic Companies, has acquired Innocore, a Woodstock, Ontario-based maker of Touch Point and Certainty Brands premoistened, non-woven, surface and personal wipes and other hand care products.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Innocore will continue to operate under its existing brand and have access to Hospeco’s products, according to a statement. Innocore’s management team will continue to manage the business.

The acquisition will help expand Hospeco’s North American footprint in the wipes market, the company said.

“The addition of Innocore to Hospeco Brands Group provides us with a stronger Canadian infrastructure, which in turn allows us to better support our current Canadian distribution partners,” said Bill Hemann, executive vice president of Hospeco, in the statement. “As our north-of-the-border distribution shifts to Innocore’s Ontario base, our partners can look forward to reduced lead times, an expanded product offering, and resident support.”

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Tranzonic is a distributor of cleaning and hygiene products serving customers in a variety of end markets. Hospeco, a manufacturer and supplier of personal care, cleaning, and protection products, is Tranzonic’s largest operating division.

Tranzonic was acquired last year by Peak Rock Capital, an Austin, Texas-based mid-market private equity firm.