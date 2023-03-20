Peak Rock-backed Ziyad Brothers buys Mediterranean food company Vintage

In connection with the deal, Vintage President Levent Demirgil will join the Ziyad team and continue to serve as the business leader for Vintage

Ziyad Brothers, which is backed by Peak Rock Capital, has acquired Kearny, New Jersey-based Vintage Food Corp, a distributor of branded Turkish, Middle Eastern and Eastern European food and beverage products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Ziyad is a provider of branded Middle Eastern and Mediterranean foods.

On the transaction, Jim Wagner, CEO of Ziyad, said in a statement, “Vintage represents a unique opportunity to partner with an exceptional business that is highly complementary to Ziyad. Vintage’s history of dedication to its customers’ success, coupled with its leading portfolio of brands, make it an ideal partner for Ziyad. We look forward to building on the foundation that Mr. Demirgil has established and are excited to continue growing both organically and via acquisition.”

Founded as a small bakery in 1966 in Chicago, Ziyad now owns numerous brands and partners with dozens of companies on an exclusive basis to deliver their brands to the North American market.

Peak Rock Capital invests in the middle market.