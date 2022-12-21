Peak Rock Capital buys label software provider Seagull Scientific

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Peak Rock while Stifel served as financial advisor to Peak Rock

Peak Rock Capital has acquired Bellevue, Washington-based Seagull Scientific, a provider of software for designing, printing and automating the production of labels, barcodes, documents and RFID tags. No financial terms were disclosed.

Pete Leibman, managing director at Peak Rock, said in a statement, “Seagull represents an exciting opportunity to invest in a mission-critical, enterprise software platform serving diverse end markets. We have long understood the unique value proposition of the BarTender solution as several current and former portfolio companies use the software daily as a central part of their production and distribution workflows.”

Seagull Scientific was founded in 1985.

