Peak Rock to acquire specialty chemical products provider Rochester Midland

Kathy Lindahl and Brad Calkins serve as co-CEOs of RMC.

Founded in 1888, Rochester Midland is headquartered in Rochester, New York

Peak Rock Capital invests in middle-market companies in North America and Europe

Based in Austin, Peak Rock was founded in 2012

Peak Rock Capital has agreed to acquire Rochester Midland, a supplier of specialty chemical products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Kathy Lindahl and Brad Calkins serve as co-CEOs of RMC.

Founded in 1888, Rochester Midland is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

On the deal, Anthony DiSimone, CEO of Peak Rock, said in a statement, “This transaction further exemplifies Peak Rock’s deep experience investing in family and founder-owned businesses. We look forward to supporting RMC and will continue to seek differentiated companies that we believe could benefit from our ability to drive transformational growth.”

Peak Rock Capital invests in middle-market companies in North America and Europe. Based in Austin, Peak Rock was founded in 2012.