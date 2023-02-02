Peak Toolworks secures funding from Granite Creek

The investment will support Peak Toolwork’s acquisition of Georgia-based Expert Die Inc, a provider of saw sharpening services

Granite Creek Capital Partners has provided undisclosed funding to Peak Toolworks, a Jasper, Indiana-based tool solutions provider.

Peak Toolworks is a portfolio company of Audax Group.

The investment will back Peak Toolwork’s acquisition of Georgia-based Expert Die Inc, a provider of saw sharpening services.

With the addition of Expert Die, Peak Toolworks now has a total of 12 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“Peak is a premier manufacturer of cutting tools with an 80-year history of engineering excellence and reliable service,” said Peter Lehman, co-founder and partner at Granite Creek, in a statement. “Expert Die is an outstanding complement to Peak’s existing network of manufacturing and sharpening service sites. We are excited to support Peak in its quest to further scale and diversify the business.”

Since its founding in 1999, Audax has raised over $32 billion in capital across its private equity and private debt businesses.

Granite Creek was founded in 2005. The Chicago-based investment firm backs lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness.