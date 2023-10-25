Pearl Street Equity buys Mrs. Fields and TCBY parent company Famous Brands Franchising

Famous Brands maintains a presence in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Morocco, Panama, Taiwan and the Bahamas with over 350 franchised locations

Pearl Street Equity is a New York-based family office

Pearl Street Equity has acquired Salt Lake City-based Famous Brands Franchising, the parent company of brands Mrs. Fields and TCBY. No financial terms were disclosed.

President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Lewis will continue to lead Famous Brands Franchising.

“We are thrilled about this new chapter for Famous Brands Franchising as a stand-alone company and are confident Pearl Street is the ideal strategic partner for the future,” said Lewis in a statement. “This transaction will take our franchisee support to the next level while enabling investment to grow both brands globally and bring our delicious products to more customers and families.”

