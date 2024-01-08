Pelican Energy Partners buys manufacturer Container Technologies Industries

The seller was a group of private shareholders.

In conjunction with the acquisition, Pelican has named Dr. Danielle Castley as president of CTI

McGuire Woods LLP acted as legal counsel to Pelican Energy Partners, and Hirsch & Westheimer served as legal counsel to the sellers

Based in Houston, Pelican Energy invests in small to middle-market, high-growth potential energy service and equipment companies

Pelican Energy Partners has acquired Helenwood, Tennessee-based Container Technologies Industries, LLC, a manufacturer of containment solutions for the nuclear industry. The seller was a group of private shareholders. No financial terms were disclosed.

CTI’s customers include the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Department of Defense and the commercial-nuclear industry.

On the deal, Mike Scott, founding partner of Pelican, said in a statement “CTI is a great company with a 20+ year track record of expansion. The company’s highly-experienced team has a reputation of delivering the highest quality containment solutions, including specialty products and industry-standard containers. The business is well positioned to deliver products for growing customer demand.”

In conjunction with the acquisition, Pelican has named Dr. Danielle Castley as president of CTI.

McGuire Woods LLP acted as legal counsel to Pelican Energy Partners, and Hirsch & Westheimer served as legal counsel to the sellers.

Baesd in Houston, Pelican Energy invests in small to middle-market, high-growth potential energy service and equipment companies.