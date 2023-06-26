Pelican invests in software firm Blue Wave

Hirsch & Westheimer, P.C. acted as legal counsel to Pelican Energy Partners while Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal counsel to Blue Wave

Pelican Energy Partners has made an investment in West Lafayette, Indiana-based Blue Wave, a provider of AI-based software for the nuclear energy industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, Mike Scott, a managing partner of Pelican said in a statement, “We are delighted to partner with the management team of Blue Wave. They have successfully developed a very unique product offering that is creating a lot of value for their customers.”

Hirsch & Westheimer, P.C. acted as legal counsel to Pelican Energy Partners while Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal counsel to Blue Wave. Benchmark International acted as financial advisor to Blue Wave.

Based in Houston, Pelican Energy Partners invests in small to middle-market energy service and equipment companies. The firm has raised $609 million of managed capital since inception.