Peloton Equity and Fort Maitland Capital invest in medical tech company OnPoint

The investment will be used to enable OnPoint to accelerate its product development roadmap, bolster its sales and marketing efforts, and strengthen the company’s customer service.

With this funding round, Sean Carroll and Justin Yang with Peloton and Michael Clark, president of RAAPID.AI will join OnPoint’s board of directors

Hyde Park Capital Advisors, LLC served as financial advisor to OnPoint with respect to this transaction

Fort Maitland Capital invests in healthcare companies, and Central Florida-based real estate

Peloton Equity has led an investment in OnPoint Healthcare Partners, a Texas-based AI-enabled technology services provider to hospitals and medical groups. Fort Maitland Capital is also participating in the investment. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will be used to enable OnPoint to accelerate its product development roadmap, bolster its sales and marketing efforts, and strengthen the company’s customer service.

“Peloton seeks to partner with innovative companies like OnPoint that make a business out of improving healthcare,” said Justin Yang, a partner at Peloton Equity in a statement. “We view the growth of the administrative burden on today’s doctors and their employers as an unsustainable trend and a primary driver of cost and provider burnout.”

With this funding round, Sean Carroll and Justin Yang with Peloton and Michael Clark, president of RAAPID.AI will join OnPoint’s board of directors.

Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal advisor to Peloton and Withers Bergman LLP acted as legal advisor to OnPoint. Hyde Park Capital Advisors, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to OnPoint with respect to this transaction.

OnPoint was founded in 2020 by CEO Jim Boswell and Chief Operating Officer Rodney Haynes.

Peloton Equity targets the healthcare industry. Peloton was formed in 2014 as the successor firm to Ferrer Freeman & Company and invests in companies with between $10 million and $200 million of revenue.

Formed in 2022 by Stephen Griggs, Fort Maitland Capital invests in healthcare companies, and Central Florida-based real estate.