Peloton recaps Grenova

Peloton Equity has recapitalized Grenova, a maker of green technology for the life sciences industry. No financial terms were disclosed. Also, Hamilton Lane and Morgan Stanley participated in the investment.

PRESS RELEASE

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Peloton Equity, LLC (“Peloton”), a Connecticut-based private equity firm that seeks to invest growth capital in innovative healthcare companies, announced today that it has closed a growth and recapitalization investment in Grenova, Inc. (“Grenova” or the “Company”), a fast-growing manufacturer of green technology for the life sciences industry. Peloton, along with Hamilton Lane Impact Fund II and Morgan Stanley AIP Private Markets, invested growth capital and partnered with management and other investors to acquire a majority stake in Richmond, Virginia-based Grenova. The transaction is anticipated to enable Grenova to accelerate its sales and marketing efforts, launch additional products, and build out its presence globally. Ali Safavi, founder, president and CEO of Grenova, along with other management and certain existing shareholders will retain a significant ownership stake in the Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014 by Ali Safavi, Grenova designs, manufactures, and distributes instruments and associated consumables to the lab industry. The Company’s technology enables its customers – clinical labs, pharmaceutical/biotech companies, research institutions, agricultural companies, and others – to wash, dry and re-use single-use plastics. Grenova’s products aim to advance healthcare toward a more sustainable future by lowering costs in the laboratory industry, reducing biohazard waste in the environment, and mitigating supply chain risk for plastic consumables.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Peloton to help Grenova capitalize on the massive and unmet need for sustainability solutions in laboratories around the world,” said CEO Ali Safavi. “Peloton’s expertise and network will bring additional resources and business development opportunities to Grenova, and this growth-oriented transaction will help us accelerate the industry’s adoption of our innovative products and technologies.”

“Peloton seeks to partner with high-growth companies like Grenova that deliver tangible and enduring value to the healthcare industry,” said Ted Lundberg, partner and co-founder of Peloton Equity. “The utilization of disposable plastics in the lab setting is rapidly growing and we are excited to support Grenova’s mission to address this unsustainable trend.”

Michael O’Rourke, partner at Peloton, added, “We believe Grenova’s combination of differentiated product technology, sustainability value proposition and high-quality customer service is unique in the massive and growing life sciences tools industry. We are very excited to work with Ali and his team in supporting Grenova’s next phase of growth.”

Crosstree served as the exclusive financial advisor to Grenova with respect to this transaction. Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal advisor to Peloton and Williams Mullen acted as legal advisor to the Company.

About Grenova

Founded in 2014, Grenova™ is an innovative company that is revolutionizing lab consumables through high-quality waste reduction solutions. Grenova’s mission is to lower costs in the laboratory industry and reduce biohazard waste in the environment by delivering groundbreaking approaches in dealing with plastic consumables. Grenova’s existing products include the TipNovusTM family of pipette tip-washing solutions for labs such as the Automated TipNovus (ATN) Package, a fully integrated tip-washing solution; the TipLumisTM family of HEPA-filtered, temperature-controlled, UV-sanitized tip storage solutions; GrenoClean, a proprietary and scientifically validated cleaning solution; and Purus by Grenova™, a novel microwell plate cleaner launching in 2022. For more information, visit Grenova.

About Peloton Equity

Peloton Equity, LLC (pelotonequity.com) is a private equity firm focused exclusively on growth capital investments in the healthcare industry. Peloton was formed in 2014 as the successor firm to Ferrer Freeman & Company (“FFC”) and invests in companies with between $10 million and $200 million of revenue that have the management team, market opportunity and business model to grow revenues significantly over the life of its investment. Peloton seeks to be a significant investor in companies with high-growth potential, driven by a clear value proposition to the healthcare industry. Peloton’s investment team has invested in over 35 unique healthcare companies and has deployed over $800 million in capital. Recent investments include AeroSafe Global, ClearSky Health, Friday Health Plans, and Journey Health & Lifestyle.