Peninsula and Weave Growth buy Strolleria

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. (PRWEB) JANUARY 24, 2022

Peninsula Capital Partners, a Detroit-based private equity firm and Weave Growth Partners, a Silicon Valley-based private investment firm, acquired a majority stake in Strolleria, a multi-channel retailer of high-end baby gear.

Founded by Drew Venzke and Amy Venzke in 2016, Strolleria sells high-end baby gear products such as strollers, car seats, high chairs, playards and related accessories. Typical customers are parents who value brand image and high-quality products and demand a high-touch and collaborative shopping experience.

Ty Clutterbuck, Partner at Peninsula, said, “Strolleria is going to benefit from the major shift to e-commerce that is happening in the parenting category. We are excited about the growth that lies ahead of the company and are thrilled to partner with Weave to execute on these opportunities.”

Austin Neudecker, Managing Partner at Weave Growth Partners, said, “We are really impressed with the business Strolleria has built because of its deep knowledge of product lines and a superior customer service experience. We look forward to helping the company expand and continue to help new parents navigate what can sometimes be a confusing journey.”

To learn more, visit https://strolleria.com/

About Peninsula Capital Partners

Peninsula Capital Partners is an investment company specializing in providing junior capital, including subordinated debt, preferred stock or common stock, either as a minority or control investor, to superior middle-market companies. Peninsula has raised seven investment partnerships totaling approximately $1.9 billion of committed capital, with over 130 investments in a wide range of industries. Founded in 1995, the Company is today owned entirely by its founders and senior management team members.

To learn more, visit https://www.peninsulafunds.com/

About Weave Growth Partners

Weave Growth Partners is a private investment firm based in Silicon Valley. As experienced investors, entrepreneurs and operators, Weave partners with management teams to create long-term value and bring technology expertise to portfolio companies. Weave brings a technology-enabled playbook of analytics and automation commonly used in high-growth Silicon Valley startups to portfolio companies.

To learn more, visit https://www.weavegrowth.com