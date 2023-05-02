Penrose Midstream Partners secures investment from EIV Capital

McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to EIV and Locke Lord LLP served as legal counsel to Penrose

Founded in 2009, EIV Capital targets the North American energy industry

EIV Capital has made an investment in Houston-based Penrose Midstream Partners, a midstream company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Rick Van Eyk serves as CEO of Penrose

On the investment, Patti Melcher, EIV Capital co-founder and managing partner, said in a statement, “We are excited to partner with Penrose Midstream Partners. EIV is confident in the team’s ability to successfully acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure to provide superior midstream services to producers.”

McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to EIV and Locke Lord LLP served as legal counsel to Penrose.

