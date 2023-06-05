Percheron adds Marchesan, Roever and O’Connor to senior roles in portfolio support group

Marchesan was a senior director in the portfolio operations group at Butterfly Equity

Percheron Capital has expanded its portfolio support group with the hiring of Paulo Marchesan as president, Lee Roever as operating executive, talent management and Lina O’Connor as operating executive, finance.

On these appointments, Brad Sanders, managing director and head of PSG, said in a statement, “At Percheron, we pride ourselves on our focused strategy that enables us to provide consistent and tangible support to our portfolio companies. We are excited to welcome these exceptional leaders to our team and believe they will significantly enhance our ability to support our portfolio companies’ rapid growth.”

Prior to Percheron, Marchesan was a senior director in the portfolio operations group at Butterfly Equity, a senior executive at Restaurant Brands International Inc. where he led the field organization for Burger King North America, and a principal at McKinsey & Company.

Prior to Percheron, Roever was an operating partner and advisor at Atlantic Street Capital, where he built the firm’s talent management support function.

Prior to Percheron, O’Connor was the president and chief financial officer of One Table Restaurant Brands.

Percheron Capital invests in essential services businesses. Percheron has over $2 billion in regulatory assets under management.