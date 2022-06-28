Percheron-backed Caliber Car Wash acquires Q Car Wash

Percheron Capital has over $1 billion of assets under management

Percheron invests in services businesses

Caliber Car Wash, which is backed by Percheron Capital, has acquired Q Car Wash, an express car wash business in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the acquisition, Danny York, CEO of Caliber, said in a statement: “We have long admired Q Wash’s culture of operational excellence, outstanding team members and strong market position in the attractive Dallas-Fort Worth area. This transaction creates new and exciting opportunities for our team members as we continue to rapidly grow the company through organic growth, greenfield developments and acquisitions of other high-quality operators.”

Caliber Car Wash is an express conveyor car wash platform with locations across the Southern United States.

Percheron Capital is a private equity firm that has over $1 billion of assets under management. The firm invests in strong services businesses in resilient end markets, including animal health, automotive, education, food & beverage, healthcare & wellness, and residential.