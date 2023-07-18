Percheron Capital acquires seven home services companies

Headquartered in Texas, Blue Cardinal is a network of residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services businesses.

Trey McWilliams leads Blue Cardinal as CEO

Percheron Capital invests in essential services businesses

Percheron has over $2 billion in regulatory assets under management

Blue Cardinal, which is backed by Percheron Capital, has acquired seven home services businesses: Alabama-based Standard Heating and Air Conditioning; Missouri-based Climate Control Heating and Cooling; and Midway Plumbing, Alco Air, Air Express, Houston Water Heaters, and American Air, all in Texas. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Founded with the goal of being the premier provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across the country, Blue Cardinal comprises a network of like-minded partners with a focus on people-first values and service, trust, and reliability,” said McWilliams in a statement. “We are thrilled to launch our network of prominent partner companies and support their growth, and we look forward to identifying new brands to join the Blue Cardinal platform.”

