Percheron Capital acquires two pest control providers Lookout Pest Control and Any Pest

Percheron Capital has acquired two pest control providers, Lookout Pest Control and Any Pest. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1983 and 1989, respectively, Lookout Pest Control and Any Pest provide general pest, termite control, and other pest control services in Tennessee and Georgia.

On the deal, Chris Lawler, co-founder and managing partner of Percheron, said in a statement, “The Lookout Pest Control and Any Pest teams have built impressive businesses as demonstrated by their high customer retention rates, strong technician productivity, and consistent organic growth. We look forward to leveraging Percheron’s significant operational resources and Mike’s deep industry expertise to support the rapid expansion of a leading platform in this attractive industry.”

Percheron Capital invests in essential services businesses. Percheron has over $2 billion in regulatory assets under management.