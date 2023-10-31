Percheron Capital snaps up foundation repair firm SafeBasements

In conjunction with the deal, Deb Dulsky has been named as CEO of SafeBasements.

Percheron Capital has acquired Minnesota-based SafeBasements, a foundation repair and basement waterproofing services company. No financial terms were disclosed.

In conjunction with the deal, Deb Dulsky has been named as CEO of SafeBasements.

SafeBasements was founded in 1992 by Jesse and Lori Trebil.

“The SafeBasements team has built an impressive business as demonstrated by their consistent organic growth, dedicated employee base and differentiated operating model,” said Chris Lawler, co-founder and managing partner at Percheron in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with Deb and combining her impressive track record of scaling home services businesses with Percheron’s essential services expertise and deep operational capabilities to support SafeBasements’ next phase of growth.”

Percheron Capital invests in essential services businesses. Percheron has over $2.5 billion in regulatory assets under management.