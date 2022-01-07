Performance Physical Therapy secures investment from Rallyday

Rallyday Partners has made an investment in Performance Physical Therapy, a New England-based physical therapy platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Performance Physical Therapy (“Performance” or the “Company”), a leading New England-based physical therapy platform helping patients of all ages achieve optimal physical function – fitness, wellness, and rehabilitation, announced that it has received a strategic investment from Rallyday Partners, a Denver-based private investment firm. The funding will enable Performance to continue its aggressive expansion across New England, invest further in systems and infrastructure to support patient care, and continue to recruit and develop the best talent in the industry.

“Providing the best care is a core value at Performance—best care to our patients, our community, and most importantly, ensuring we provide the best care to our team,” said Performance founder and CEO, Michelle Collie. “This significant investment from Rallyday enables us to continue investing heavily in our people and team, ensuring we are the most desirable health care organization to align with in the communities we serve.”

Performance Physical Therapy is one of New England’s leading providers of innovative, results-driven physical therapy services. Having grown from two clinics to 20 plus—and boasting the highest number of board-certified clinicians in New England—Performance Physical Therapy shines as one of a handful of women-led physical therapy clinics among 16,000+ across the country.

Physical Therapists are a staple in healthcare and will serve as a key component of improving outcomes and reducing costs as healthcare continues to shift to value-based care. Led by CEO & founder Michelle Collie, Performance is uniquely positioned as a leader in the industry with a patient-centric treatment philosophy focused on getting patients healthy faster, with fewer visits, more one-on-one treatment time with top therapists, and a strong focus on the long term health of the patient.

“Our mission is to optimize the health of the communities we serve by providing access to innovative, results-driven physical therapy services,” said Collie. “Performance is here to challenge the status quo of what healthcare can offer a community and educate the community that physical therapy is much more about health and living life than just managing an injury, disability, or illness.”

The Rallyday Partners investment in Performance Physical Therapy extends beyond financial backing. The firm will provide experienced mentorship and consultation services from accomplished healthcare entrepreneurs who have decades of experience and knowledge.

“Rallyday Partners was built by our founders for founders. Our mission is to provide capital to inspired companies and build powerful peer relationships that enable better outcomes for all stakeholders,” said Nancy Phillips, co-founder and managing partner with Rallyday. “The partnership with Performance fits perfectly with the ideal investment profile for Rallyday. Michelle and her team have an aggressive vision to elevate their industry, and we are excited to provide our expertise to help them accomplish their ambitous goals.”

About Performance Physical Therapy

Locally owned and operated by physical therapists, Performance Physical Therapy has been nationally recognized as an industry leader. From prevention to rehabilitation, our goal is to get our communities moving better, faster through personalized assessments, education, and treatment. Our research-based delivery of care coupled with the largest number of board-certified physical therapists in New England allows us to work with you to confidently meet and exceed your goals. Learn more at http://www.performanceptri.com or call

401.726.7100.

About Rallyday Partners

Rallyday Partners, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a private equity firm investing growth capital in founder-led companies in the healthcare, education and IT services industries. Rallyday Partners invests in lower middle market growth companies with compelling secular trends, disruptive, scalable business models and audacious leadership. For more information about Rallyday, please visit https://www.rallydaypartners.com/.