Periscope-backed Sentrics taps Bailey as CEO

Sentrics is a technology provider for senior living communities.

Periscope Equity launched Sentrics in August 2018.

Prior to joining Sentrics, Bailey was executive vice chairman of the board of both Consensus Health and Continuum Health. Prior to this Bailey was the founding CEO at Consensus Health and CEO at Continuum Health and was also a board director at Partners in Care, a clinically integrated network. Bailey was previously a software company CEO, held several executive leadership roles at GE and GE Healthcare and was a consultant at McKinsey & Company. Bailey holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University, and a bachelor’s degree from Lehigh University.

Bailey is also a board director at MJHS, a large regional health system with a range of services including health plans for Medicare and dual-eligible individuals, home care, hospice and palliative care for adults and children, rehabilitation and nursing care, and research. He is also the chairman of the board of Title 21 Health Solutions, a cell and gene therapy software company.

“Peter has the expertise and understanding of how to leverage cutting-edge technology to produce the highest possible clinical outcomes and, more importantly, a better quality of life for community residents, patients and the families Sentrics serves,” said Periscope Equity Partner Steve Jarmel, in a statement. “His industry background and experience will be critical to navigating an increasingly complex healthcare landscape. We look forward to working with Peter to continue Sentrics’ acquisition strategy, seeking forward-thinking safety, voice, data analytics and engagement technology and service providers looking to bring transformational change to the senior living industry.”

Bailey succeeds Darin LeGrange, who joined Sentrics in 2018. Darin will remain an advisor to the board of directors.

Chicago-based Periscope Equity invests in technology-enabled service and software companies.