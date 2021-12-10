Perkins secures investment from Copley

Copley Equity Partners has acquired Concord, New Hampshire-based Perkins Biomedical Services, a lab equipment services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

BOSTON & CONCORD, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Copley Equity Partners (“Copley” or “Copley Equity”), a private equity firm headquartered in Boston, MA, announced that it has completed a full buyout of Perkins Biomedical Services (“Perkins”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Perkins, based in Concord, NH, will utilize Copley’s investment to assist in the company’s strategy to build a market-leading laboratory equipment service business. Perkins will serve as Copley’s platform investment in the laboratory equipment service industry and is actively pursuing other complimentary investments as part of the investment strategy. Copley Equity representatives Peter Trovato and Andrew Miller will participate on the Perkins Board of Directors.

Peter Trovato, Managing Partner at Copley, said, “Shane has built an exceptionally strong organization, evidenced by Perkins’ employee culture and long-term customer relationships with hospital systems throughout the Northeast. We look forward to helping Perkins continue strong growth both organically and through acquisitions.”

Shane Perkins, Owner of Perkins Biomedical, said, “Perkins is excited to be partnering with Copley Equity Partners who brings extensive experience working with family-owned businesses in the healthcare industry. Copley will help Perkins continue to grow while providing exceptional service to its customers.”

Matthew DiFrancesco, Senior Associate at Copley, said, “Perkins plays a mission-critical role in the clinical laboratory sector which they service. We’re excited to help facilitate their continued growth, as well as strengthen efforts to identify, and integrate, additional leading laboratory equipment service businesses as part of this platform investment.”

ABOUT PERKINS BIOMEDICAL SERVICES

Perkins has over 25 years of experience in the medical equipment field, offering repair maintenance and validation services on all types of Histology, Pathology and general lab equipment. Perkins is OEM agnostic and generates the majority of its revenue from recurring preventative maintenance contracts with clinical laboratories. www.perkinsbiomed.com