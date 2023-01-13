Permira appoints Grier as senior advisor for global services team

Grier recently retired as US chair and managing partner and Americas managing partner of Ernst & Young.

Grier worked at EY for 31 years

She became US chair of EY in 2018

Founded in 1985, Permira invests in technology, consumer, healthcare and services

Permira named Kelly Grier as a senior advisor to its global services team.

Grier recently retired as US chair and managing partner and Americas managing partner of Ernst & Young. During her 31-year tenure at EY, Grier served in a variety of leadership roles before becoming US chair in 2018.

On Grier’s new role, Daniel Brenhouse, a partner at Permira, and Caroline Carr, a partner and chief human resources officer, said in a statement, “Kelly brings unrivalled experience in leading one of the most successful professional services companies globally through a period of robust growth. We’re extremely fortunate to have her join the Permira team. We look forward to benefitting from Kelly’s perspectives as we continue to execute on our global strategy in the services sector and help our management teams develop world-class people propositions.”

