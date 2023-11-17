Permira appoints Kulkarni as senior advisor

Kulkarni will continue to be based in Seattle, according to a source.

Permira has named Amol Kulkarni as a senior advisor to its global technology team.

Most recently, Kulkarni was chief product and engineering officer at CrowdStrike. Prior to CrowdStrike, he spent over 13 years at Microsoft where he rose to become a principal engineering manager.

At Permira, Kulkarni will leverage his industry knowledge, network and decades of product development expertise to support investment origination, due diligence and value creation, with a focus on generative AI.

On this new appointment, Ryan Lanpher, a partner and co-head of technology at Permira, said in a statement, “At Permira, we are product-first investors with a fundamental belief that companies with the best products will be the winners of tomorrow. Amol brings a rare mix of security, data and AI experience with a proven track record of delivering product-led growth at scale.”

Headquartered in London, Permira targets the technology, consumer, healthcare, and services sectors. The private equity firm was founded in 1985.