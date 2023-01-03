Permira taps Everson as senior advisor

Her career also includes senior roles at Instacart, Microsoft and Viacom’s MTV Networks

Permira has named Carolyn Everson as a senior advisor.

Everson is the former vice president of global marketing solutions at Meta. Her career also includes senior roles at Instacart, Microsoft and Viacom’s MTV Networks.

She is based in New York.

On the new appointment, Dipan Patel, a partner and head of consumer at Permira, and Brian Ruder, a partner and co-head of technology at Permira, said in a statement, “Carolyn has been at the heart of the internet and digital media economy for more than two decades, building high performance teams and delivering exceptional results across the globe. Her experience will be instrumental in both identifying new investment opportunities and helping our management teams realise their growth ambitions. We are thrilled to welcome her to the firm.”

