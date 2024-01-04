Permira taps Maschmeyer as partner

He is based in the firm's New York office.

In this role, Maschmeyer will drive the firm’s U.S. healthcare sector efforts

Most recently, he was senior partner and co-head of healthcare at The Vistria Group

Prior to joining Vistria, he served as a partner at Chicago Pacific Founders

Permira has hired Jon Maschmeyer as a partner.

He is based in the firm’s New York office.

In this role, Maschmeyer will drive the firm’s U.S. healthcare sector efforts.

Most recently, he was senior partner and co-head of healthcare at The Vistria Group. Prior to joining Vistria, he served as a partner at Chicago Pacific Founders. He was previously a healthcare investor with Pritzker Group and RoundTable Healthcare Partners. Earlier in his career, Maschmeyer held investment banking roles at Merrill Lynch and Greenhill.

On the firm’s new hire, Silvia Oteri, a partner and global head of healthcare at Permira, said in a statement, “As a team, we’ve known Jon for some time and are thrilled to welcome him to Permira. With two decades of healthcare investing under his belt, he brings extensive industry knowledge and an impressive network in the healthcare space. With Jon joining, we plan to build on our wider US healthcare team’s investment achievements of prior years as we partner with companies and management teams to drive long-term growth.”

Founded in 1985, Permira targets four key sectors, technology, consumer, healthcare and services.