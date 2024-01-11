Permira taps Serbousek as senior advisor for healthcare team

In his most recent position, Serbousek led Orthofix Medical as its president, CEO and director, and until recently as executive chairman of the newly merged Orthofix-SeaSpine.

Permira has named Jon Serbousek, as a senior advisor to its global healthcare team.

In his most recent position, Serbousek led Orthofix Medical as its president, CEO and director, and until recently as executive chairman of the newly merged Orthofix-SeaSpine. His prior roles include worldwide group president of Biomet Orthopedics and vice president of marketing and product development for DePuy Orthopedics, a Johnson & Johnson company.

On the appointment, Silvia Oteri, a partner and head of healthcare at Permira, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Jon to our team. His broad experience, strategic acumen, and deep knowledge of the MedTech space will be invaluable as we continue to build and expand our investments in the healthcare sector.”

Founded in 1985, Permira has advised funds with total committed capital of approximately €78 billion. Permira invests in technology, consumer, healthcare and services.