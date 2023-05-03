Permira to invest in cybersecurity firm BioCatch

With this investment, Permira is the third largest shareholder in the company, following Bain Capital and Maverick Capital.

Permira has acquired a significant minority stake in BioCatch, an Israeli provider of behavioral biometrics intelligence that detects digital fraud. No financial terms were disclosed.

With this investment, Permira is the third largest shareholder in the company, following Bain Capital and Maverick Capital.

“We look to back product-first businesses operating in structurally growing end markets and that have management teams with the ambition to scale and grow their business,” said Ran Maidan, senior advisor and head of Permira in Israel, in a statement. “We found all of that in BioCatch and believe it is the clear leader in the most critical layer in online fraud detection – behavioral biometrics. We look forward to supporting BioCatch in its next phase of growth.”

Permira’s investments include Genesys, TeamViewer, Zendesk, McAfee, Mimecast, Carta, G2, Sysdig, SonarSource and Mirakl.

Founded in 1985, London-based Permira targets the technology, consumer, healthcare and services sectors.